EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A fire was reported at Trockman and Sons Recycling Center in Evansville on Wednesday.

Crews were called around 11:45 a.m. The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) says firefighters are on scene at Trockman’s salvage yard. Officials note the wind from the south is pushing smoke across Highway 41 near Riverside Drive. EFD advises for people to use caution in the area.

(Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department)

There were reports of a pile at the scrapyard on fire.

