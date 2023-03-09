EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say tristate residents will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® application program inside Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) from April 3 through April 7.

Officials say the application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an quick screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their food items in their carry-on bag, laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Officials say travelers can make an appointment online and then complete the application process in person at the enrollment center.