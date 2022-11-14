EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission is in need of food items, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn for the Gobbler Gathering.

Evansville Rescue Mission has increased the food boxes to be given away to 2,000 boxes from 1,500. The Gobbler Gathering will take place at November 22, at the Old National Events Plaza. Officials say all boxes have been accounted for, there are no more openings for boxes.

For any questions or for additional information, please contact Kyle Gorman at either 812-962-6714 or at kyle.gorman@ermstaff.org.