EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Rescue Mission say the Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children is being built in the 1400 block of Professional Boulevard.

Officials estimate there are 200 homeless women and children on any given night in Evansville. The new center will not only provide emergency shelter, but also offer programs such as education and childcare to help homeless women get back on their feet.

“I’m so excited because today represents really the kick off for this new facility that’s going to make such a difference in this community for so many women and kids literally for generations to come,” says executive director Tracy Gorman.

Officials say they’ve reached nearly half of their $9 million goal to finish the project.