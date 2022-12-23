EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission is serving as one of the warming centers across the Tri-State, but the facility downtown normally only caters to men. An upcoming expansion will change that.

The organization announcing it has purchased a building on Professional Boulevard. It will become the future site of the Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children. President and CEO Tracy Gorman says final details are still being worked out, but the goal is to create about thirty apartment style spaces for small families in the new facility.

Gorman said, “The focus will be programing, helping women get out of the spiral that they find themselves in, which ultimately translates into passing that spiral onto the children so we want to help raise everyone up out of that unfortunate position they find themselves in.”

Renovations are expected to begin soon, with hopes of opening the center for women and children in March of 2025.