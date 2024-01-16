HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Evansville Rescue Mission say they’ve been quite busy over the past few days as the Tri-State deals with below-freezing temperatures. Officials say they’ve averaged 191 residents and guests each night and have averaged over 600 meals served daily.

Rescue Mission officials want to remind everyone to look after the homeless during these dangerous weather conditions, and asks for support for local shelters.

