HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Annah Hopkins of Evansville will be recognized as the Ogden Foundation Scholar, the top undergraduate academic award, at Western Kentucky University’s fall 2023 College Recognition Ceremonies on December 8.

“Balancing biology with a pre-med concentration and soccer was not short of its challenges,” said Hopkins, a biology major. “With an organized planner, hard work and determination, I excelled in my 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. days that included weights, classes, job shadowing, volunteering, practice, homework, studying, and more. With the utmost organization and dedication to being the best version of myself, I managed to maintain my 4.0 and excel on the field.”

Officials say in Dr. Ajay Srivastava’s lab, Hopkins worked on a project using fruitflies to explore the link between neuronal migration genes and their involvement in tumor metastasis. She did genetic research that was rigorous, tedious and time-consuming, but Hopkins was able to work around her soccer schedule and other activities.

WKU says in addition to a successful soccer career, Hopkins excelled in the classroom at Reitz High School. Next fall, Hopkins will attend the University of Louisville School of Medicine.