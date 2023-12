EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Friday was a special day for Evansville resident Evelyn Wattam, who turned 105 years old. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the occasion at the Evansville Protestant Home.

While Evelyn says she doesn’t have any wisdom to impart, she says the best way to live a long, fulfilling life is to “hang in there”. Evelyn also says she’s thankful for all the family and friends that have been there for her throughout the years.