EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little over six months after opening their doors, The Barrel House on Morgan Center Drive is no longer open.

The restaurant made the announcement publicly over social media Monday afternoon. Owners say they have sold the building but plan on keeping their catering and food truck business going.

“We want to thank everyone who supported us, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve you at Chasers on Franklin Street!” owners say in part of the social media post.

The locally owned and operated business was known for their large selection of bourbons and tequilas. Owners mention not to throw away your gift cards because they will announce a plan this week on how to redeem them.

UP NEXT: Wienermobile makes pitstop in Evansville