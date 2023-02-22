EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It may come as no surprise, but experts suggest ethnic diversity is not one of Evansville’s big selling points.

A new study from WalletHub named Evansville as one of the least culturally diverse cities in the entire country.

Experts ranked more than 500 large, midsize and small cities, with Evansville falling in the latter half of the study.

The River City ranked 420th overall and 144th among other midsize cities in terms of ethnic diversity. WalletHub looked at each city based on its ethnicity, race, language and birthplace statistics.

As for other parts of the Tri-State, experts also examined Owensboro, which ended up ranking lower than Evansville. Owensboro was named the 432nd most diverse city in the United States. To read the full study, click here.