EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The proverb “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb” is often said by meteorologists when weather is cold at the beginning of March but warms up by the end of the month.

While usually true, this proverb was proven inaccurate today as Evansville set record high temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Evansville reached 80 degrees on March 1, 2023, which is the earliest in the year this temperature was ever recorded in the city.

Weather officials say the previous earliest was set 40 years ago on March 4, 1983. While Evansville started March out warm, it wasn’t the only Tri-State city that saw these temps.

The NWS says several other locations from Hopkinsville to Madisonville and Owensboro also hit 80 degrees.