EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It Takes a Village Rescue in Evansville participated in the first International Shelter Slumber Pawty.

ITV and other animal welfare organizations around the world spent the weekend with shelter pets to raise money and awareness for community animals.

Volunteers and supporters at It Takes a Village spent 12 hours completing challenges and partying with animals while raising money to support their programs.

“We took in 18 dogs yesterday from a hoarding situation,” says Leann Robertson, Event Coordinator with ITV. “So, we got 16 into foster homes which is fantastic. We’ve got two more left to go and we’ve got a lot of dogs into homes this week. So, we’re happy.”

Organizers tell us they were happy doing whatever it takes in order to raise money for their shelter animals. We’re told all proceeds go directly towards ITV’s animal care costs.