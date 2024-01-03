HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A women and children’s shelter in Evansville could soon partner with another agency.

Officials with the House of Bread and Peace say there are talks about possibly partnering with ECHO Housing to ensure the shelter can continue to provide services and to better support the needs of the community. Officials say that the decision has not officially been made yet.

“House of Bread and Peace fills a critical need by housing currently homeless women and children. ECHO Housing has a long-standing history in the community of providing permanent affordable and supportive housing as well as social services to individuals experiencing homelessness,” says ECHO Housing CEO Savannah Wood and House of Bread and Peace board president Lawanda Kirsch in a joing statement. “Preserving Sister Joanna Trainer`s legacy, as the founder of the home, is of utmost importance to both agencies. All conversations related to this potential partnership aim to recognize, value, and maintain the history and purpose of House of Bread and Peace. By considering this partnership, both agencies feel the current services provided can be enhanced for generations to come. It is our intent to keep the community apprised if conversations move forward.”

We will keep you updated on any developments.