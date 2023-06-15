EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville shelter that helps homeless women and children will be receiving some help.

The city approved a $15,000 contract for repairs at the House of Bread and Peace emergency shelter, which was left severely damaged by a water leak caused by storm damage several months ago.

The leak prompted an evacuation, displacing 25 people until the plumbing was fixed. We’re told the repair contract will cover any additional repairs that may be needed.

You can help their organization by donating on their website houseofbreadandpeace.org.