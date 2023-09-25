HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Animal Care & Control shelter is warning pet owners of a scam.

Officials with the shelter took to Facebook and stated they have taken several calls of people being told their pets are at the shelter when they aren’t.

Scammers are telling people their pet (many that have been missing for some time) are injured and/or picked up deceased. Some have been told they would be called after the pet was examined.

Officials are stating those people calling are asking to be paid through Zelle or other forms of cash apps.

Officials are reminding people of a few things if one is not sure if they are being targeted by these scams.