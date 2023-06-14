HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As part of Range USA Evansville’s grand opening, one lucky winner will be taking home a modern sporting rifle.

The gun range will be holding its grand opening celebration June 23 – 25 and will be giving away a S&W M&P15 Sport II 5.56 NATO. Five people will also win a 1 Year Premium Membership and five others will win 250 rounds of 9mm ammo. Additionally, two people will be awarded a $50 Range USA gift card.

Range USA Evansville will open its doors at 1011 Cross Pointe Plaza near Costco. Business owners say the location will have 25-yard shooting lanes that can accommodate both handguns and long guns.

For more information and rules on entering the giveaway, visit RangeUSA.com.