EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of miles away, Evansville soldiers are wishing their loved ones a happy holiday season and Merry Christmas from across the sea.

Indiana National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, headquartered in Evansville shared the message just a few days before Christmas.

The video of the soldiers, who are currently deployed in Iraq, can be watched in the video player above.