EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades.

Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday.

Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as the House of Bread and Peace, a women and children’s shelter.

She passed away earlier this year and has left a lasting impact on the community.

“It’s just very touching to see how many volunteers come out every weekend to support our local community,” says one volunteer. Another volunteer tells us, “I love it. I love coming here helping and serving people.”

Each weekend, the soup kitchen serves 100 to 175 plates to those in need.