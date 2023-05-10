HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 35-year-old Evansville woman is behind bars after police accuse her of stabbing her boyfriend Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue after receiving reports that a bloody man was flagging down vehicles and telling people he had been stabbed. According to an affidavit, the victim made it to St. Vincent’s Hospital on foot before talking to officers.

The victim told officers his girlfriend of four years, Leresa Ann Phelps, had stabbed him in the arm, police say. Detectives noted that the victim had an apparent stab wound on his upper left arm, scratches to the face and dry blood on his arms, hands and clothing.

Leresa Ann Phelps (Courtesy: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Police say the victim also told them that he was attempting to stop cars because he was bleeding heavily and trying to get a ride to the hospital.

Officers also went to the scene of the stabbing, a home on the 4400 block of Taylor Avenue, and spoke with an eyewitness.

According to an affidavit, the witness said Phelps and her boyfriend were arguing over “petty stuff” when Phelps struck the victim in the face and stabbed him in the arm. Officers say they found a trail of blood leading out into the hallway.

The victim told officers he did not want to press charges against Phelps; however, officers arrested her later that evening and booked her into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Phelps is being held on $5,000 bond and faces charges of Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery (Moderate Bodily Injury)