EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 19-year-old Evansville teen is behind bars after police accuse him of pointing a loaded handgun at his mother among several other alleged crimes.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cass drive after receiving a 911 call from a woman saying her son was drunk and causing problems. The run priority was increased after dispatch advised they could hear the woman yelling “get off me”.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, Savoria A. Mosley Jr., inside his mother’s car. Police say they detained him and found a handgun. Mosley told officers that he had been drinking and got into an argument with his cousin.

According to the suspect’s mother, Mosley allegedly shoved family members before grabbing his mother’s car keys. An affidavit states that the mother ran out and sat in the car because she didn’t want him driving while drunk. Police were told this was around the time she called 911.

The mother says that her son tried to pull her out of the car multiple times before drawing a loaded handgun and pointing it at her face. Police say they found two bullets on the ground near the car and noted that a round was in the gun’s chamber. Mosley was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: