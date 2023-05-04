HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 17-year-old Evansville teen is now expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being handed a guilty verdict, according to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers.

We’re told a jury found Mateo Reymundo Rodriguez guilty of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death and auto theft of an entire vehicle.

The charges stem back to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on April 3, 2022 at a Conoco gas station. Authorities say Mateo Rodriguez, who was only 16-years-old at the time, got into a parked but still running car with the intent to steal it.

After putting it in reverse, Rodriguez crashed into another parked car with the victim in the driver’s seat. We’re told the victim got out and ran in front of the car Rodriquez was driving. According to court records, Rodriguez accelerated and ran over the victim, which led to her death.

“The Defendant’s thoughtless actions at the age of 16 have taken the life of a completely innocent victim and have ruined his own life in turn,” said Prosecutor Diana Moers. “A convicted murderer at the age of 17, he will now spend the majority of his life behind bars.”

Diana Moers says that she is prepared to ask for a sentence that shows “no mercy” at sentencing since she believes Rodriguez showed a complete lack of remorse for his actions.