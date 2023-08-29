HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thai Papaya Cuisine announced it will be closing at the end of day on September 15, then it will relocate and undergo a name change.

The restaurant will become known as Thai Bistro and Bar, and restaurant officials say the new location will be at 5416 East Indiana Street. Specifically, officials say the business will be in Village Commons, close to Five Guys, UPS Store and Hobby Lobby.

Officials say the new location is currently undergoing renovations, and staff says they aim to transition by mid-October with minimal interruption. The restaurant says meanwhile, the current location will continue to serve people until then.