HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club announced that Evansville will play host to the U.S. Figure Skating’s 2024 National Theatre on Ice competition.

Officials state this competition will be held at the Ford Center and Swonder Ice Arena, bringing together the most talented, creative and talented skating teams from across the country.

“We’re very excited for the 2024 National Theatre on Ice to be heading to Evansville, Indiana,” said Susi Wehrli McLaughlin, U.S. Figure Skating Senior Director of Membership. “National Theatre on Ice is a wonderful event that blends the artistry of theatre with the dynamism of ice skating, and we’re thrilled to have the nation’s best theatrical skating teams perform in Indiana. We’re looking forward to watching all the team’s creativity come to life on the ice next June.”

Officials say this announcement comes after the success of previous amateur sporting events held in the Southwest Indiana community, attracting national and international attention.

“On behalf of the entire Theatre on Ice Committee and all of our TOI teams, we are anxiously awaiting our return to Evansville after such a successful previous hosting experience there,” shared John Cole, National Vice Chair, Theatre on Ice Committee.

Officials also say the 2024 competition is expected to have a substantial impact on the city, attracting nearly 6,000 athletes and spectators and generating approximately $2.4 million in direct economic benefits.

“We’re thrilled to host the US Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice competition at The Ford Center next year,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “This exciting event will bring a vibrant energy to our city, capitating audiences with the grace and artistry of these talented teams. Our community eagerly awaits the opportunity to support and cheer these dedicated athletes as they showcase their passion and talent on our very own stage.”

“We love planning for opportunities that introduce Evansville to skaters from across the country and showcasing the artistry and talents of the teams participating. We hope to see you there,” said Kelli Mann, president of the Greater Evansville Figure Skating Club.