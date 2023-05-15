HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Old National Events Plaza will welcome Kentucky HeadHunters and Confederate Railroad to Aiken Theatre on August 18.

Kentucky HeadHunters originated in Kentucky in 1986 influenced by country, blues, heavy metal and rock genres. The band has released 23 singles, 10 studio albums and 3 compilations, spanning three decades. Several notable country songs include: “Dumas Walker”, “Oh Lonesome Me” and “The Ballad of Davy Crockett.”

Kentucky HeadHunters took home a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Performance by a Group With Vocal for their album Pickin’ on Nashville, along with three Country Music Association awards and an Academy of Country Music award.

The band released a new album titled That’s a Fact Jack! in 2021 through Practice House Records. The first single was “How Could I”, followed by “Susannah” and the title track. The group made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry in December 2021, following the album’s release.

Confederate Railroad is a country rock band from Marietta, Georgia, with vocalist Danny Shirley, drummer Mark DuFresne and members Rusty Hendrix and Mo Thaxton. They landed a contract with Atlantic Records in 1987. Their self-titled debut album was released the same year.

The group has released six studio albums, selling more than five million records, with 18 singles landing on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. Some famous singles include “She Took It Like A Man,” “Jesus and Mama” and “Queen of Memphis”. Hit single “Trashy Woman,” would lead the band to a GRAMMY award nomination and become their signature song.

They received the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group Award plus several nominations from the Country Music Association and the British Country Music Foundation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.