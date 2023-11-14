EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Indiana Historical Society has awarded its 2023 Outstanding Historical Organization Award to the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The Historical Society says the museum has demonstrated remarkable services and programs for its community and excellent application of professional standards and best practices, an unusual level of recognition for an organization as young as the Wartime Museum.

Historical Society trustee Bill Bartelt says the museum earned the award through the implementation of rigid standards. “They deal with school communities. They do public programs. That’s a very important part of what we’re looking for.”

Museum director Sean Georges calls this recognition a significant award and credits the efforts of volunteers with making this possible.