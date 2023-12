HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in Evansville by plane from the north pole.

The Evansville Wartime Museum were able to convince them to stop by for its new Plane, Trains and Santa Claus event. The event will also include a model train display in the northwest corner of the hangar. And holiday craft tables and activities will be set up for the children.

This event is happening from noon to four on December 9.

