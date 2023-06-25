HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Evansville Wartime Museum is currently holding a fundraiser in hopes of making their space accessible to all visitors.

According to museum officials, donations will go towards building a wheelchair lift to the second floor.

“The second floor of our museum includes our office space, registrar office, a large wartime research library, private event space, and our archives/collection storage which houses over 9,000 items,” says the museum on Patronicity. “Because of the important work being done on the second floor, it is crucial that our volunteers, staff, board members, and the public have access.”

As of now, the second floor is only accessible by walking up the stairs. Officials say many veterans and other retired volunteers have shown interest in helping with the museum’s efforts, but are unable to because of their physical limitations.

Once funded, the wheelchair lift is expected to be finished in December, allowing access to all visitors and volunteers. For more information and to donate towards the project, click here.

RELATED: Evansville Wartime Museum begins public tank rides