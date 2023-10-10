HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum has announced their Vietnam Huey Helicopter event will take place on October 14 and 15.

The museum will be hosting Columbus Indiana Huey, featuring their restored Vietnam 1970 UH-1 Huey Helicopter from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Rides lasting between 15 and 20 minutes will be offered. No prior reservations are needed. For adults, the rides will cost $100 and $50 for children 12 and under. Veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War will get to ride for free.

The Evansville Wartime Museum Grill will be open this weekend, offering burgers, brats and hot dogs as well as chips and drinks. Vietnam re-enactors will be on-site, as well as Vietnam veterans who will answer questions in the museum’s Vietnam Honor Gallery. Ken Eppler will be painting on the hangar stage and Honor Flight will be present to recruit Vietnam veterans for flights.