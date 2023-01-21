EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Over a dozen wing vendors lined up the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum this weekend for the Evansville Wing Festival.

There were more than 40 styles of wings for people to taste throughout the afternoon.

“With everything going on in the world, we are just swinging for the fences,” says Joe Notter with Evansville Events. “We’re not gonna stop, we’re gonna keep going. We are gonna have a lot of fun today.”

The festival also featured an eating competition, bobbing for wings, ranch chug, hot sauce chug and tailgate games. Kids 12 and under were able to get into the Wing Festival for free.