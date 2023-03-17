EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is being held inside the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say she crashed a van into a building Friday morning.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the 300 block of N Fares Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Officers arrived and reported a woman driving a Dodge Caravan had crashed it into a building.

Police spoke with the driver, 22-year-old Montana Beard, who was still sitting in the driver’s seat. She told officers that she didn’t know she had been in a crash and that she thought she was home.

A witness spoke with officers and told them they watched the van speed through a stop sign and crash into the building.

According to EPD, officers found a “green leafy substance” and a metal pipe with burnt residue on her. Beard also allegedly admitted to officers that she had had taken K2 before the accident.

During inventory, police say they found two glass pipes with burnt residue inside a Crown Royal bag.

While at the hospital, police say Beard stated that she doesn’t remember crashing the van. Beard was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond and is facing charges of: