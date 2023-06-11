HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly set a local business’s American flag on fire.

According to officials, at approximately, 9:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to Old Business 41 (Spectrum) for an arson in progress. Officials say the caller advised grass was on fire about six to ten feet from the building and someone was screaming and yelling at everyone.

The suspect was later identified as Sierra Malloy, 43. Officials state Malloy was using slurs and allegedly threatened to cut off their heads after being placed into custody.

It was later determined Malloy had taken down the American flag off the business’ flagpole, set it on fire and raised an ISIS green and white flag in its place. The American flag was destroyed. A manager was notified of the destruction.

Officials say the business had multiple no trespassing signs. Malloy claimed to be ISIS and continued saying homophobic slurs to officers.

Malloy was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked for the following charges: