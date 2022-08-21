EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing eight charges after police say she tried to kick officers after a fight with a victim.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a the 1800 block of Pueblo Pass around 5:15 p.m Saturday for an assault in progress. The victim told police Jamesha Elbert struck her in the face during an argument, which led to a fist fight.

Officers say they were able to detain Elbert at a Casey’s gas station shortly after the incident. According to an affidavit, Elbert yelled at officers and made a scene as customers watched. Authorities say AMR was called and transported Elbert to the hospital for a possible anxiety attack.

The affidavit states that Elbert had both wrists handcuffed to the bed for safety precautions. As a medical nurse tried to take Elbert’s IV, officials say she became combative and started to yell. According to the police, officers had to hold her legs down to avoid being kicked.

Later, Elbert reportedly refused to get in the transport wagon until a sergeant arrived. Police say she bit the shirt of an officer during the interaction. Jamesha N. Elbert, 19, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing charges of: