EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman will spend several weeks locked up behind bars after refusing to leave a building that had smoke flowing into it.

The Evansville Fire Department and Evansville Police Department were sent to the Schnute Tower apartment building for reports of a possible fire Thursday morning.

While on scene, firefighters discovered that a dumpster fire outside the apartments caused smoke to make its way up the trash chute into the building.

Police say 36-year-old Tia C. Franz walked past firefighters when told to stop. According to a police report, Franz then got onto the staircase to the second floor despite law enforcement officials continuously telling her to stop.

Officers say she refused to leave the building and resisted arrest by forcibly pulling away from the arresting officer.

The next day, court documents show Franz pleaded guilty to charges of:

Disorderly Conduct – unreasonable noise

Resisting Law Enforcmnt: def. knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct

Refusing to Leave Emergency Incident Area def. (not a firefighter) knowingly or intentionally

According to court records, Franz was sentenced to 60 days inside the Vanderburgh County Jail for the three charges.

The fire department says occupants were able to return to their apartments around noon, about three hours after the call was received. No smoke or fire related injuries were reported.