EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing dozens of charges after police accuse her of being involved in a fraud scheme.

On September 15, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account.

Police say these checks, which had been cashed for over two months, had totaled close to $6,000 and were mostly made out to Cathy Ott. The victim told detectives he discovered his checkbook was missing, but did not know who Ott was.

Authorities say several surveillance videos showed Cathy Ott riding in the passenger seat as 35-year-old Ashley Coomes drove up to the bank drive-thru window. According to police, Ott and Coomes were caught on camera several times cashing checks at the bank.

On September 21, Ott was arrested after allegedly trying to cash another one of the victim’s checks. Police later learned that Coomes was the mother of the victim’s great grandson, and arrested her in December.

Ashley Coomes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on 59 felony charges. These include 36 fraud charges, 18 forgery charges and 5 theft charges.