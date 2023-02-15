EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman will be spending a little bit more time behind bars after taking a plea deal in a neglect case we reported on in 2022.

Court documents show Lacey M. Clark, who was originally accused of neglect and drug dealing, had all but one of her charges dropped. According to the court, Clark pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of “Dealing in a Narcotic Drug”.

Clark was arrested in July 2022 after officers allegedly found her in a feces-filled home with a 5-year-old child within “arm’s reach” of drugs. Police say they also came across a bedridden victim that had been sitting in their own feces.

Lacey Clark has been sentenced to 273 days in prison with 3 years and 92 days to be suspended to Drug & Alcohol Deferral services. Clark was given credit for 191 days already served. Court documents show that the other man arrested in the investigation had all his charges dropped.