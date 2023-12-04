EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- The technology field is one typically dominated by males.

Now, efforts are being made to introduce a new generation into “STEM” fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

“Girls Who Code” is a national organization that originated in New York City and has expanded across the nation.

Dr. Srishti Srivastava, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Faculty Advisor for the University of Southern Indiana “Girls Who Code” chapter, has helped to develop a community of young girls and women who want to follow their dreams. She says the goal is to break the stereotype and close the gender gap in the classroom and in the field.

The group works with 3rd-12th grade students at area schools who have an interest in technology. Dr. Srivastava tells us they start small, with “unplugged activities”, and get them used to using logic to create. She says they also do a “women in technology” spotlight in every club meeting to highlight the success of other women in the field. Dr. Srivastava says the female brain is wired to use logic, which is what the field is based on, and that’s what the group aims to highlight.

USI’s club meets weekly from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and is open to any female middle school and/or high school students.