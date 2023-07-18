Youth and adults celebrate after the ribbon is cut for the renovated youth YMCA.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville’s YMCA youth center renovations are complete as city leaders and management cut the ribbon Tuesday afternoon.

The facility recently underwent massive renovations, including a 1800 square foot expansion. The new space includes a multi-purpose community center, commercial kitchen, upgrades to the entrance, security system, landscaping and a new roof, STEM lab, technology center and gymnasium upgrades.

CenterPoint Foundation President Amanda Schmitt said CenterPoint granted $550,000 over multiple rounds to the building to renovate since lighting was dark, the roof always leaked and needed a lot of work overall. She also said last year, CenterPoint granted $2.8 million to the Evansville region for various projects.

“We have a long history of investing here. The only thing that keeps running through my head is ‘Wow.’ I can’t wait to see what future dreams are sparked,” she said.

Executive Director Sean Kuykendall expressed his gratitude for the new facility and optimism for the new environment for the kids.

“These kids deserve to learn at a state-of-the-art STEM facility in their neighborhood. They don’t have to get on the bus. Let’s bring in some kids from other schools into this environment, so they can learn what we are learning.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke stated he felt a lot of emotions, especially love and hope given where they started.

“In the faces of the young people, I see hope, an opportunity to learn every time you open a drawer, a chance to dance like you never danced before, to have a healthy meal when you need it, to understand technology people like our generation are still trying to figure out,” he said. “Everything’s important here. I see all the community partners who made this happen. This is what happens when people come together. People come together for the greater good, and the payoff is in the faces and smiles of every young person here who will use this for generations to come.”

Some sponsors and donors include CenterPoint, Toyota, Old National Bank, Ascension St. Vincent, Sabic, AstraZeneca and many other profit and nonprofit organizations.