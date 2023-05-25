HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Bubba’s 33 is once again bringing back a seasonal menu item to raise money to help our nation’s heroes.

The restaurant in Evansville announced they are partnering with Homes For Our Troops, a non-profit organization that builds and donates specially adapted homes for post 9-11 veterans severely injured in the line of duty.

From May 31 through July 4, Evansville’s Bubba’s 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops for every “Patriot Burger” sold. Organizers tell us they hope to raise $100,000 from all their locations.

“Each year, we celebrate our nation’s heroes through our partnership with Homes For Our Troops,” says Kristen Nolcox, Managing Partner.

According to Bubba’s 33, the Patriot Burger includes a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise.

(Courtesy: Evansville’s Bubba 33)

A spokesperson also mentions that one lucky Evansville customer will win free burgers for a year when they enter in-person at the restaurant.

We’re told Homes For Our Troops has completed more than 354 homes in 47 states with an additional 76 projects on-going.