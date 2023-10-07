HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – October is Hispanic Heritage Month, and that also means Fiesta Evansville is back.

Sunday, October 8 at Wesselman Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. is where the festivities will be held. Officials state Fiesta Evansville will be focused in celebrating international diversity featuring 14 Latin American countries including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Cuba. Haiti and Ukraine are also participating.

Officials say Fiesta Evansville 2023 will be a celebration with continuous live musical performances on one central stage by international, national and local members of the Hispanic community with appearances of Alejandra Sandoval, internationally famous Flamenco dancer, Kentucky Latino Music Award Winners Mariachi Alegre and Banda Bembe, Indiana’s top Folkloric dance company Mosaicos and many others.

Officials also state 14 international cultural pavilions, interactive sponsor displays with many freebies, arts and crafts and authentic foods from 18 Latin-America countries will be on display.

Officials say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will honor Fiesta Evansville 2023 with a proclamation as a Celebration of Our Diversity in the city of Evansville.

“Fiesta Evansville has become the largest and most important event that celebrates the Latino culture in the Tristate bringing thousands of people together,” a release stated.