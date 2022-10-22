EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little after 2 years of business, an Evansville vegan-based restaurant is closing their doors for good. Owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery shared the news through social media Friday afternoon.

Although there are many reasons Flourish is shutting down, owners say inflation is the main reason they have to close.

“There’s plenty of reasons why but the main ones are that we can’t keep up with food costs due to inflation & this place was in debt before we bought it and so the more we go on, the more in debt we are getting,” the owners say on social media. “Another is that we just don’t make the sales that we need to.”

Owners mention that they have tried everything to turn their restaurant around but there was simply nothing more they could do.

“I know that many of you love the restaurant and we are truly sorry that we have to do this,” their social media post reads.

In a separate post, restaurant owners gave their thanks to all the employees at Flourish.

“This place obviously wouldn’t have ran for as long as it did without you all. Each one of you were so passionate about Flourish and I’m so sorry we couldn’t turn it around for you,” they say. “But we truly appreciate you all. You put everything you had in this place to try and make it work and most stuck around to the very end.”

Flourish will be officially closing before the end of the month on Friday, October 28.