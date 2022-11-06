EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help.

Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they temporarily named ‘Swert’, and asked if anyone could help provide food for him.

“We are looking for some fruit and veggies for our piggy friend,” Animal Control said on social media. “If you are able to help us by donating some, he would be forever grateful. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours.”

Animal Control is still taking care of Swert until his owner is found. We’re told anyone can apply for a permit with the Vanderburgh County Animal Control to own a pig while living in the city.

If you have any information on the pig or are missing one, call (812)-435-6015 or visit the Animal Control Shelter located behind the Goodwill on First Avenue.