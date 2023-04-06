EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many cities have strange laws that were put in place decades ago and have stayed there ever since.

Evansville appears to have done a good job removing laws that aren’t applicable in modern times. However, the River City does have a few quirky rules that many might not even realize exist.

Laser Pointer Law:

In Evansville, it is illegal to have a laser pointer on any city-owned property. This includes places such as the Victory Theatre, Mesker Park Zoo and the Ford Center. This rule can be worked around as long as the property manager agrees to do so.

Lemonade Stand Law:

If your child is thinking about setting up their lemonade stand on your neighborhood sidewalk, you might want to think again. It is against the law in Evansville to use a sidewalk as a “place of business”, unless it is designated as a public market.

Regardless, your child can set up a lemonade stand on the lawn as long as it is two feet away from the sidewalk and doesn’t block pedestrians.

Bicycle License Law:

For those who have lived in Evansville for a long time, this may come as no surprise. Until 2021, you could not legally ride a bicycle on streets or public paths without a license. This law was in place in Evansville for many years until it was redacted a few years ago.

Picnic in the Cemetery Law:

If you’ve ever had a picnic at a cemetery in Evansville, you were breaking the law. This rule comes with other prohibited acts, such as not being allowed to hunt in a cemetery or ride a horse faster than walking speed.

These are just a few of the laws Eyewitness News could find that some may find strange. Click here to learn more about the Evansville Municipal Code and the city’s laws.