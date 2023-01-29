EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way.

Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year.

(Courtesy: Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357)

“Thank you to both organizations for this grand gesture and helping keep our community up to date!” says Evansville Professional Fire Fighters Local 357 on social media.

Investigators later determined that an electrical accident is what ignited that fire on December 31. You can read more about that here.