EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free.

For the first event, volunteers will clean the area from Green River Road South to Covert. KEB asks for people to meet at Ruler’s Parking Lot on South Green River Road. Officials say the event will go from 9 to 11 a.m. on December 3.

If you can’t come to the first event, KEB’s future schedule is:

February 4 Target Area: West Franklin Street, Fulton to St. Joseph Meet at the library on West Franklin. Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

April 1 Target Area: Green River Road, Lloyd North to Morgan Avenue Meet at Donut Bank on Green River Road, near Lloyd Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 3 Target Area: First Avenue, Diamond to Buena Vista. Meet at Wal-Mart on First Avenue Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

August 5 Target Area: North Main Street to Columbia. Meet at Mcdonald’s on North Main. Hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

October 7 Target Area: Burkhardt, Lloyd to Morgan Avenue Meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt, West side of parking lot. Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



KEB will supply bags and gloves, and will be doing six cleanups a year, every other month starting December 2022.