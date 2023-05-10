HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In collaboration with USI and the Deaconess Clinic, beginning May 15, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) will provide access to library spaces and equipment for the purpose of telehealth appointments.

EVPL officials say once a telehealth appointment has been made with a healthcare provider, a space can be reserved at an EVPL location by calling 812-428-8200. EVPL says its staff will help set up any necessary technology for the appointment which may include a laptop, headphones and speakers.

EVPL Location Appointment Days Appointment Times EVPL Central Mondays and Wednesdays 9:15 – 11:15 a.m. EVPL North Park Thursdays 9:15 – 11:15 a.m. and 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. EVPL Oaklyn Mondays and Wednesdays 9:15 – 11:15 a.m. EVPL Red Bank Tuesdays 9:15 – 11:15 a.m. and 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Courtesy: EVPL)

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says, “We are proud to partner with USI and Deaconess Clinic on this evolution of library services. By expanding our services to provide spaces for telehealth, the

library is fulfilling our purpose of removing the barrier to access.”