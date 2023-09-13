HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EVPL says more than 20 local agencies will share their resources at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s second Latino Resource Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 30, in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central.

A news release says this free event will connect those in the community to resources in health, education, public safety, employment, utilities, and more. Officials say attendees do not need an EVPL library card to participate and Spanish speaking translators will be available for interpreting.

Some of the local organizations coming to this event include:

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana

HOPE of Evansville

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Indiana Department of Transportation

Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program

Saber Columbia

Sagrario’s Joy

Southwest Indiana Workforce Board

Vanderburgh County Health Department

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Vincennes University

Youth First

Albion Fellows Bacon Center

American Red Cross

Ascension St. Vincent

Berry Global

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana

Cancer Pathways Midwest

Center Point Energy

Centro Latino + Americano

ECHO Community Healthcare

EDUCA (Educational and Cultural Advancement for Latinos)

Evansville Police Department

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

“We are excited to host this event and connect the people we serve with agencies that can offer essential resources,” EVPL CEO Scott Kinney said. “We know local agencies are eager to

engage with members of our community.”