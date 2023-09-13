HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EVPL says more than 20 local agencies will share their resources at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s second Latino Resource Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 30, in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central.
A news release says this free event will connect those in the community to resources in health, education, public safety, employment, utilities, and more. Officials say attendees do not need an EVPL library card to participate and Spanish speaking translators will be available for interpreting.
Some of the local organizations coming to this event include:
- Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
- HOPE of Evansville
- Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- Indiana Department of Transportation
- Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program
- Saber Columbia
- Sagrario’s Joy
- Southwest Indiana Workforce Board
- Vanderburgh County Health Department
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office
- Vincennes University
- Youth First
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center
- American Red Cross
- Ascension St. Vincent
- Berry Global
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana
- Cancer Pathways Midwest
- Center Point Energy
- Centro Latino + Americano
- ECHO Community Healthcare
- EDUCA (Educational and Cultural Advancement for Latinos)
- Evansville Police Department
- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library
- Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
“We are excited to host this event and connect the people we serve with agencies that can offer essential resources,” EVPL CEO Scott Kinney said. “We know local agencies are eager to
engage with members of our community.”