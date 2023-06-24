EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we approach the end of Pride Month, one local library decided to celebrate Saturday night with a drive-in movie.

Kirt Ethridge, a librarian at the EVPL Oaklyn, tells us the idea for the event came up after noticing a need for a pride-themed family friendly event in the area.

“It is something that had been asked for by community members and we had a lot of people generating a lot of interest, showing a lot of excitement about it,” explains Ethridge.

Before the community began showing up, Ethridge and other employees and volunteers with Greater Evansville Youth helped set up the event.

“Especially with this being a library event, to remember that public libraries are public for a reason,” says Katie Ruthenburg, Vice President of Greater Evansville Youth. “They are open to everyone in the community.”

Not everyone agrees with libraries holding events like this. A public library in Daviess County recently held a pride event and faced some community backlash.

Ethridge tells us they have not seen any backlash from the public, but says there are different perspectives.

“We are a really diverse community here in Evansville and Vanderburgh County and there are always a variety of perspectives and the library is for everyone.”

Over a dozen people came and decorated the sidewalk with chalk and learned more about the library’s programs.

