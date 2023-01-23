EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is once again partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions.
EVPL says appointments are now available. A news release says for people to make sure they have their picture ID and all of their tax documents with them. AARP has a list of documents it recommends people bring.
A spokesperson for the library tells us that the event is free and that people don’t need a library card to partake in the program.
People can call or visit any EVPL location to schedule an appointment at one of these locations:
- EVPL Red Bank: 812-428-8205
- February 9, 16, and 23
- March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30
- April 6 and 13
- Thursdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- EVPL Central: 812-428-8200
- February 7, 14, 21, and 28
- March 7, 14, 21, and 28
- April 4 and 11
- Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- EVPL McCollough: 812-428-8236
- February 8 and 22
- March 1, 8, 22, and 29
- April 5 and 12
- Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- EVPL Oaklyn: 812-428-8234
- February 6, 13, and 27
- March 6, 13, 20, and 27
- April 3 and 10
- Mondays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- EVPL North Park: 812-428-8237
- February 10, 17, and 24
- March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31
- April 7 and 14
- Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, please go here.