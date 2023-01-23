EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is once again partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions.

EVPL says appointments are now available. A news release says for people to make sure they have their picture ID and all of their tax documents with them. AARP has a list of documents it recommends people bring.

A spokesperson for the library tells us that the event is free and that people don’t need a library card to partake in the program.

People can call or visit any EVPL location to schedule an appointment at one of these locations:

  • EVPL Red Bank: 812-428-8205
    • February 9, 16, and 23
    • March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30
    • April 6 and 13
      • Thursdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • EVPL Central: 812-428-8200
    • February 7, 14, 21, and 28
    • March 7, 14, 21, and 28
    • April 4 and 11
      • Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • EVPL McCollough: 812-428-8236
    • February 8 and 22
    • March 1, 8, 22, and 29
    • April 5 and 12
      • Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • EVPL Oaklyn: 812-428-8234
    • February 6, 13, and 27
    • March 6, 13, 20, and 27
    • April 3 and 10
      • Mondays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • EVPL North Park: 812-428-8237
    • February 10, 17, and 24
    • March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31
    • April 7 and 14
      • Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please go here.