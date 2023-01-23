An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is once again partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions.

EVPL says appointments are now available. A news release says for people to make sure they have their picture ID and all of their tax documents with them. AARP has a list of documents it recommends people bring.

A spokesperson for the library tells us that the event is free and that people don’t need a library card to partake in the program.

People can call or visit any EVPL location to schedule an appointment at one of these locations:

EVPL Red Bank: 812-428-8205 February 9, 16, and 23 March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 April 6 and 13 Thursdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EVPL Central: 812-428-8200 February 7, 14, 21, and 28 March 7, 14, 21, and 28 April 4 and 11 Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EVPL McCollough: 812-428-8236 February 8 and 22 March 1, 8, 22, and 29 April 5 and 12 Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EVPL Oaklyn: 812-428-8234 February 6, 13, and 27 March 6, 13, 20, and 27 April 3 and 10 Mondays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

EVPL North Park: 812-428-8237 February 10, 17, and 24 March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 April 7 and 14 Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



For more information, please go here.