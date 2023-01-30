EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) invites the community to share a message of thanks to local nurses, doctors, officers, firefighters and other heroes during its initiative, Hearts for Heroes.

EVPL says Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to write a special valentine with a message of thanks, encouragement, or support to individuals who serve the community. Officials say valentines are available at any of the eight EVPL locations and can be printed at home. Homemade cards will also be accepted and should be delivered to any EVPL location by February 10.

A spokesperson for EVPL says, “The EVPL Team appreciates all of those who have been tirelessly working to care for our community during these challenging years. Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to recognize the sacrifice, service, and resilience of our local heroes.”