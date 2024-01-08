HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The vote is in, and students with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will be out of school for Election Day.

The EVSC board voted unanimously to approve the calendar on Monday. In addition to giving students Election Day off, the calendar also sets aside a full week for fall break and provides staff with a development day in October, which can also be used as a makeup day for students. Additional makeup days are planned for April 18 and May 2.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5.